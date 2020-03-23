National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $22.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. National Vision traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 17041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of National Vision in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. National Vision has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,737,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,608,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,675,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in National Vision by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,741,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,468,000 after acquiring an additional 285,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in National Vision by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,667,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Vision by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,824,000 after acquiring an additional 122,976 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Vision by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,636,000 after acquiring an additional 34,361 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.78.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $401.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.30 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

