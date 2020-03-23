National Express Group (LON:NEX) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of National Express Group (LON:NEX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of National Express Group from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Express Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 470.83 ($6.19).

Shares of National Express Group stock opened at GBX 133.50 ($1.76) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. National Express Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 359.02 ($4.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 485 ($6.38). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 388.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 434.39. The company has a market cap of $683.17 million and a PE ratio of 4.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a GBX 11.19 ($0.15) dividend. This is a boost from National Express Group’s previous dividend of $5.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. National Express Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

In other news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 45,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.72), for a total value of £164,508.16 ($216,401.16).

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

