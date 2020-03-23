National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$53.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$67.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NA. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$68.50 to C$72.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. CSFB reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$68.65.

TSE:NA opened at C$42.96 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$42.52 and a 12-month high of C$75.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$68.70.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 6.9299996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 41.78%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Louis Vachon bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$56.80 per share, with a total value of C$568,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 255,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,530,916.80. Also, Director Laurent Ferreira bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$54.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$596,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at C$726,950. Insiders have acquired a total of 41,000 shares of company stock worth $2,120,340 in the last ninety days.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

