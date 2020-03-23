National Bank Financial Trims Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) Target Price to C$200.00

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$240.00 to C$200.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$245.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$215.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$225.00 to C$190.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$200.00.

TSE BYD opened at C$144.12 on Thursday. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$125.01 and a 1-year high of C$231.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$208.83.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$585.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$576.22 million. Analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Income Fund will post 5.9399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

