Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $46.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Natera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Natera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Natera currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Natera alerts:

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.13. Natera has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $41.80.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.84 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 120.68% and a negative net margin of 41.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Natera will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $151,695.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,461 shares in the company, valued at $879,026.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $36,929.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,104,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,861,899.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,139 shares of company stock worth $5,619,904. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 50,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.