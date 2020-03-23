MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,590 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.93% of MYR Group worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in MYR Group by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in MYR Group by 492.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of MYR Group from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MYR Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ MYRG traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $20.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11. MYR Group Inc has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $38.14.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.83 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 1.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MYR Group Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

