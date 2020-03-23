Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of Mustang Bio stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 11.82. Mustang Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a market cap of $99.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.23.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Analysts expect that Mustang Bio will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the period. 21.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

