Morgan Stanley Lowers United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $70.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 24.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UPS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Standpoint Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

UPS stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,529,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,381,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.57. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The stock has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 212,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,872,000 after buying an additional 17,462 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 212,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,843,000 after buying an additional 42,447 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

