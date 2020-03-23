Morgan Stanley Lowers Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $120.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $2.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.28. 160,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $215.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.91 and a 200-day moving average of $190.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 77,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,759,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.