Morgan Stanley Lowers Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $60.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.92% from the stock’s current price.

MNST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.94.

NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.21. 76,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,921,642. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $70.52. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.54.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

