Morgan Stanley Lowers Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target to $24.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

KHC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,764,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,865,363. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

