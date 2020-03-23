Morgan Stanley Lowers Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $45.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KNX. Bank of America cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

KNX traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.73. The company had a trading volume of 388,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,480. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.27. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $8,630,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,183.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

