Morgan Stanley Cuts XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $50.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.94.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,376. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.39 and a 200-day moving average of $79.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $100.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 663,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $29,597,058.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

