Morgan Stanley Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €114.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($194.19) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €136.05 ($158.19).

ETR:SAP opened at €91.26 ($106.12) on Friday. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €95.04 ($110.51) and a fifty-two week high of €129.60 ($150.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.93 billion and a PE ratio of 32.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €114.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is €116.82.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

