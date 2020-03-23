Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €49.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NEM. Barclays set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Warburg Research set a €48.33 ($56.20) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Baader Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.50 ($56.40) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €55.98 ($65.09).

NEM stock opened at €36.26 ($42.16) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.84. Nemetschek has a one year low of €43.20 ($50.23) and a one year high of €69.05 ($80.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 35.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of €54.59.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

