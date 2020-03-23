Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MYSRF opened at $2.84 on Monday.

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and editorial-based websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to enhance the management of their money under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and price comparison for package holidays, car rental, flights, hotels, and various travel costs, including travel insurance, transfers, and airport parking under the TravelSupermarket brand, as well as operates a consumer finance website under the MoneySavingExpert brand, and price comparison platform under the Decision Tech brand.

