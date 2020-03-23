Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 310 ($4.08) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 360 ($4.74). Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MONY. Shore Capital raised Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Friday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a “sector performer” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 320 ($4.21) in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 356.88 ($4.69).

Shares of LON MONY opened at GBX 241.80 ($3.18) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 13.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 312.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 338.68. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 292.20 ($3.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52).

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 18.20 ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of GBX 18.20 ($0.24). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moneysupermarket.Com Group will post 1904.7251931 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robin Freestone bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £134,400 ($176,795.58).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

