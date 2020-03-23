Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Lowered to $56.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.53% from the company’s previous close.

MDLZ has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.07.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.57. The company had a trading volume of 301,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,152,247. The firm has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Mondelez International has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $59.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.84 and a 200 day moving average of $54.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Mondelez International by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.