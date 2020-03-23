Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,597 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $16,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 32,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,851,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,792,000 after purchasing an additional 39,921 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MHK. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

In other news, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.37 per share, for a total transaction of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $58.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.23 and a twelve month high of $156.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.86.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

