MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Downgraded by Citigroup

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MKSI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.44.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $74.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.44. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $66.87 and a 52-week high of $122.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.26.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.92 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $25,005.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 1,072.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

