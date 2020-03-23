Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 6,939 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $19,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 191,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,981,000 after purchasing an additional 142,274 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 196,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,369,000 after buying an additional 135,058 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,879.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,897,000 after buying an additional 126,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,943,000 after buying an additional 121,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 590,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,117,000 after buying an additional 113,036 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.86.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $183.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.84. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $180.19 and a one year high of $296.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.82.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

