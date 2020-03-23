Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 4,675 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of AmerisourceBergen worth $20,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,635,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 290,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 56,272 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 77,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 43.5% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 105,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 31,998 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABC. Robert W. Baird upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

In related news, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $794,613.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,484.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $1,855,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at $15,100,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $4,780,140. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $80.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $70.55 and a 12 month high of $97.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.73 and a 200-day moving average of $86.90.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.