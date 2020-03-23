Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 3,860 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $17,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $874,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter worth about $357,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter worth about $1,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, Director Robert C. Lyons purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKG opened at $85.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $114.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.53 and a 200-day moving average of $104.95.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.79.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

