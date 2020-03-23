Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 342,168 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,634,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,168 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Amcor worth $17,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Amcor by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson acquired 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $475,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia acquired 50,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $532,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $7.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 75.41%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.