Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 29,062 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,062 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $15,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 37.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,682,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,145,861.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total value of $90,946.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,692,297.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,156 shares of company stock worth $16,203,452 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $79.72 on Monday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.70 and a 52-week high of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.30.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $288.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

