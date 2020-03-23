Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 16,885 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,885 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.14% of J M Smucker worth $17,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. State Street Corp increased its stake in J M Smucker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,885,000 after buying an additional 203,675 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 20.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 96,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 16.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 844,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,108,000 after acquiring an additional 121,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker stock opened at $104.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. J M Smucker Co has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $128.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.31.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. J M Smucker’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.92.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

