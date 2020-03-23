Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 13,136 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $16,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 158,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $454,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in D. R. Horton by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in D. R. Horton by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $31.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.94. D. R. Horton Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,110 shares of company stock worth $788,887 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

