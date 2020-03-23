Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 11,699 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,159 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,699 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Cadence Design Systems worth $18,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 431,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,909,000 after purchasing an additional 87,518 shares during the period. Maplelane Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 33,999 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,118,000 after acquiring an additional 53,287 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,353,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,689,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CDNS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $94,777.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,900,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Adams sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 284,396 shares of company stock worth $21,042,772. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $55.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.58. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The firm had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

