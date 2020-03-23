Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,771 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $15,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CE. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.22.

CE opened at $64.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.22. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

