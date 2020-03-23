Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 216.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,004 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $15,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,341,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,150,278,000 after buying an additional 7,901,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,345,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,407 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,329 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,613,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,449 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 289.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,439,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,983 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

NYSE ELS opened at $48.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.31. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $77.55.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.85%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

