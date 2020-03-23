Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Ball worth $19,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 59,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its position in Ball by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 754,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,813,000 after acquiring an additional 127,668 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Ball by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 52,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,459 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Ball by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 204,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,224,000 after acquiring an additional 59,693 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Ball by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLL. Northland Securities started coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.64.

BLL stock opened at $54.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.34. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,281,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,336,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.