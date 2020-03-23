Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 15,889 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,889 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of Lamb Weston worth $15,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,759,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $581,546,000 after buying an additional 201,139 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36,370 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,289,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,988,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,186,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,740 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,022,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,006,000 after buying an additional 16,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.43.

In other news, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $793,075.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,390,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $47.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.30. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.89.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

