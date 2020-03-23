MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MITSUBISHI CORP/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

MITSUBISHI CORP/S stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.17. MITSUBISHI CORP/S has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.71.

MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. MITSUBISHI CORP/S had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.08 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that MITSUBISHI CORP/S will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MITSUBISHI CORP/S stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MITSUBISHI CORP/S were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MITSUBISHI CORP/S Company Profile

Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.

