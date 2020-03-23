Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $115.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MIDD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Middleby currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.20.

Get Middleby alerts:

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $47.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Middleby has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $787.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Middleby will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $464,562.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 255,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,026,696.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nassem Ziyad acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $73,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,901.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,365 shares of company stock valued at $735,029. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Middleby by 5,606.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Middleby by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Middleby by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,319 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 184.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 25.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 442,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,737,000 after purchasing an additional 88,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.