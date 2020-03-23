Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,268 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.06% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $8,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.59. 172,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.48. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.45 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $33,832.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,906.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,665.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,639,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,252 shares of company stock valued at $165,245. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.58.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

