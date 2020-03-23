Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,409 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,741 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $82,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.26.

Shares of MSFT opened at $137.35 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $115.52 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,044.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

