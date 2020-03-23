Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,199 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.3% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $51,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 45,543 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 79,810 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.26.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $137.35 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $115.52 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,044.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.85 and a 200-day moving average of $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

