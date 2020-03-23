Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) PT Set at €98.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €119.00 ($138.37) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €108.07 ($125.66).

FRA MRK opened at €85.36 ($99.26) on Thursday. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 52 week high of €115.00 ($133.72). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €111.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €107.47.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

