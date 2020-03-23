Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) PT Set at €98.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €119.00 ($138.37) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €108.07 ($125.66).

FRA MRK opened at €85.36 ($99.26) on Thursday. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 52 week high of €115.00 ($133.72). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €111.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €107.47.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

