Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Price Target Cut to GBX 220 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Melrose Industries to an outperform rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.55) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Melrose Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 247.91 ($3.26).

LON:MRO opened at GBX 99.50 ($1.31) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76. Melrose Industries has a fifty-two week low of GBX 156.35 ($2.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 309.40 ($4.07). The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a PE ratio of -76.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 206.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 216.55.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 14.30 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Melrose Industries will post 1184.965633 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.85%.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Simon Antony Peckham acquired 147,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £249,531.88 ($328,245.04). Also, insider Charlotte Twyning acquired 6,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £9,946.02 ($13,083.43).

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

