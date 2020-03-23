Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,139 Shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,139 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Knoll were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Knoll by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Knoll by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 30,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in Knoll during the fourth quarter worth $6,642,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Knoll by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 50,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Knoll during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

KNL opened at $8.99 on Monday. Knoll Inc has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.67.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). Knoll had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $371.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

KNL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knoll from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra lowered shares of Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Knoll from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Knoll from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

