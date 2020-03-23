Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,989 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNCE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 595.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $3.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 3.87. Jounce Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.06 and a current ratio of 12.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.40). Jounce Therapeutics had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 46.11%. Analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics Inc will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $55,627.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,360 shares in the company, valued at $679,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,274 shares of company stock worth $88,207 over the last 90 days. 44.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNCE shares. TheStreet upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

