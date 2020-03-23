Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 291.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 840,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 197,986 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 874,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after buying an additional 137,300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 228,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,424.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 26,232 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

In other news, Director Lawrence Molloy acquired 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $91,289.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $17.60 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

