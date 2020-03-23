Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 246.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $15.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $122.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.