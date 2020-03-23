Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $134,000 in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,064 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $44.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.89.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. QCR had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $69.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QCRH shares. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of QCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens cut shares of QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

