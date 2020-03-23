Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $134,000 in Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,078 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Exterran at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exterran by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXTN opened at $5.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. Exterran Corp has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $18.32. The company has a market cap of $165.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). Exterran had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $272.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Exterran Corp will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc acquired 310,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $1,863,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Goodyear acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,539.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,650,436 shares of company stock valued at $10,600,709. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EXTN. ValuEngine downgraded Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded Exterran to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

