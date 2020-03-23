Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 1,675.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 29,840 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,507,000 after purchasing an additional 68,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 360,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,971,000 after buying an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

THS stock opened at $39.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $67.88.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Maurice Alkemade sold 3,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $166,358.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Dale Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $34,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,500 shares of company stock worth $350,690 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on THS shares. Bank of America upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.