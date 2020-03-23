Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $118,000 Stock Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James began coverage on HealthStream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. HealthStream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $20.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.54. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The firm has a market cap of $672.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.49 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

