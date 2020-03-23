Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth $65,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $2,035,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,101,000 after purchasing an additional 207,856 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $177.40 on Monday. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $214.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.98.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.07.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.