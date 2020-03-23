Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 70.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DNB Markets cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

LPG opened at $7.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67. Dorian LPG Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $85.44 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $45,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,193.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

