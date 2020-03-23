Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,360 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) by 1,139.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APLS. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,356.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,160,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,299,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,403,000 after acquiring an additional 746,678 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,295,000 after acquiring an additional 516,627 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $15,310,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,394,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,693,000 after acquiring an additional 297,083 shares during the period. 58.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APLS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $45.04.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.63). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.